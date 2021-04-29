By-Elections for NA-249 Begins with low turn-out of voters

Polling for NA-249, Karachi West II, began today 8:00 am, but with a considerably low turnout of voters till 11:00 am despite tight security arrangements

Proper facilities to be ensured by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and city administration were also in place but perhaps due to Ramzan and also the rampant laid back attitude of the masses in general not much hustle and bustle could be witnessed during the first few hours.

The National Assembly seat for the constituency, with a registered number of 339.591 voters, including 201,636 men voters and 137,935 women voters, has emerged to be an highly contested seat with candidates belonging to almost every major political party of the country, absolutely confident to be the winner.

PTI's Amjad Afridi, PPP 's Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, Pakistan Sarzammen Party's Mustafa Kamal, MQM-P's Hafiz Muhammad Mursaleen and others are the contenders for the seat left vacant after resignation of Faisal Vadwa in March 2021.

Candidates and their supporters talking to APP acknowledged a lackluster ambiance reflecting a certain sense of detachment among the voters belonging to the constituency, however, claimed that they would come out of their homes by noon.

"There is a specific culture among the people of beginning the day by noon," said Muhammad Afzal reiterating thatpeople of the area are more than keen to exercise their right to vote and that provincial government has also announced public holiday in Karachi West so as to facilitate the voters.