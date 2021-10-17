UrduPoint.com

BZU Teacher Honoured With Doctor Of Philosophy Degree

Sun 17th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

BZU teacher honoured with doctor of Philosophy degree

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Bahaddin Zakariaya University (BZU) teacher Riffat Iqbal was honoured to obtain Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from the University of Karachi.

Dr Riffat Iqbal, an Assistant Professor at Department of Philosophy BZU, completed her doctorate degree recently.

Her doctoral dissertation was on 'Alasdair Maclntyre's Ethical Thought'. In alliance with Maclntyre, Dr Riffat strongly believed that philosophy had vital role in society and people should pursue rationality to address their issues. In this respect, Dr Riffat successfully applied the concept of "Self" given by British-American philosopher Alasdair Maclntyre in his widely acclaimed work "After Virtue" to the issue of identity crisis in Pakistan.

Currently, Dr Riffat is working on political thought of Maclntyre and its application on political problems of Pakistan.

Throughout her career, Dr Riffat won laurels in field of education. She got First Division in Matric, Intermediate, Bachelor and secured gold medals in M.A and MPhil Philosophy. She started her career as professional teacher since 2007. Her research work got published in various national and international journals. Besides this, she used to appear as an active participant in national and international conferences.

Dr Riffat is also member of different constitutional committees. She also enjoyed opportunity to avail trainings at global level.

She is senior most teacher, assisting Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and imparting another important responsibility as Superintendent Fatima Hall Girls Hostel, BZU.

