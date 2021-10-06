Cabinet approves census on modern technology : Aminul Haq

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq said on Wednesday that the federal cabinet had approved the census to be run on modern technology

Talking to a private news channel he said that for equitable distribution of resources, it was necessary to conduct a census in modern ways after five years, which would eliminate many problems in Sindh.

He said the Ministry of Information Technology was making appropriate ways to retain the data of every single person in future censuses.

Minster said the Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan showed concern over the census which was being resolved after the cabinet approval.

"Most people travel to cities for employment that were not included in the census," he said.