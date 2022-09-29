Cabinet Committee approves proposals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday directed that the Department of Primary Healthcare should give further consideration to the proposed Regional Health Authorities Program and give preference to entrusting it to local representatives.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative business, in which various decisions were approved.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik, Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk and Minister for Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi also participated.

The committee approved handing over the administrative control of Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali to the administration of Erdogan Hospital.

A 200 bedded hospital and nursing college was being completed at a cost of Rs 6652 million.

The meeting deferred the approval of the framework for the establishment of Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) across Punjab under the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

The cabinet body approved the terms of employment of Member Punjab Labor Appellate Tribunal I Justice (retd) Erum Sajjad Gul while deciding to bring the charity programme of Pakistan Rangers Foundation under the Department of Social Welfare.

The Rangers Foundation requested to shift the control from the Federal government to the provincial level under the 18th Amendment. The law would be amended to issue NOC in this regard.