UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Committee Approves Proposals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Cabinet Committee approves proposals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday directed that the Department of Primary Healthcare should give further consideration to the proposed Regional Health Authorities Program and give preference to entrusting it to local representatives.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative business, in which various decisions were approved.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik, Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk and Minister for Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi also participated.

The committee approved handing over the administrative control of Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali to the administration of Erdogan Hospital.

A 200 bedded hospital and nursing college was being completed at a cost of Rs 6652 million.

The meeting deferred the approval of the framework for the establishment of Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) across Punjab under the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

The cabinet body approved the terms of employment of Member Punjab Labor Appellate Tribunal I Justice (retd) Erum Sajjad Gul while deciding to bring the charity programme of Pakistan Rangers Foundation under the Department of Social Welfare.

The Rangers Foundation requested to shift the control from the Federal government to the provincial level under the 18th Amendment. The law would be amended to issue NOC in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Business Punjab Law Minister Noc Mianwali Tayyip Erdogan From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

2 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

5 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.