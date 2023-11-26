Cadet College Batrasi hosts 18th Captain Muhammad Usman Ali inter-collegiate declamation contest

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Cadet College Batrasi Sunday organized the 18th martyred Captain Muhammad Usman Ali Inter-Collegiate Declamation Contest where esteemed historian Colonel (R) Azam Qadri graced the ceremony as the special guest.

In the inter-collegiate declamation competition participation from various institutions including Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi, Military College Murree, Government College University Lahore, Pakistan International Public school and College Abbottabad, Cadet College Wana, Fazl Haq College Mardan, and several others.

The bilingual declamation comprised of the two phases including English and urdu where all participating students were honored with certificates of merit and shields.

Representatives of the participating colleges were also recognized.

Video messages from the parents of martyred Captain Muhammad Usman Ali were shared, along with a documentary showcasing his life and martyrdom.

Government College University Lahore emerged as the overall winner in both Urdu and English language competitions.

Colonel (Retired) Azam Qadri congratulated the successful students, praising the high standard of their speeches. He commended the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and underscored the importance of youth like Captain Muhammad Usman Ali, exemplifying courage and audacity.

Colonel Azam Qadri expressed admiration for Cadet College Batrasi, highlighting its unique standing in the educational landscape.

He advised students to cherish education, respect their teachers, stay dedicated to their goals, maintain discipline, and persevere in hard work.

Earlier, Principal Professor Tauqir-ul-Islam, in his welcoming address, expressed gratitude to the special guest and shed light on the college's achievements in both academic and extracurricular spheres. He outlined current and future programs while commending the relentless efforts of students, faculty, and administrative staff. Professor Tauqir-ul-Islam urged the students, deemed the future leaders of the nation, to utilize their abilities to counteract adversaries' designs and contribute to Pakistan's progress.