Californian Democrats delegation calls on Speaker Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A 12-member delegation from California State Assembly called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan and discussed Pak-US relations and current political scenario during a meeting at Speaker's Chamber, here on Wednesday.

Speaker Sibtain Khan hailed the prominent role of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening Pak-US relations during meeting with the delegation led by Overseas US-Pakistani democrat Dr. Asif Mehmood.

The delegation comprised Chairman Appropriation Committee of the California State Assembly Chris R. Holden, Melanie Caldwell, wife of Chris R. Holden, Focal Person Farooq Arshad, Dr. Asif Mahmood, Wendy Carrilo, Anna Goddard (Ms.

Anna Goddard), Willie Armstrong, Eloise Gomez Reyes, Farooq Arshad, Christopher Reyes, Michael Meeks, Mike A Gipson , Adriel Yang and others.

Dr. Asif Mehmood informed the Speaker that different US companies were keen to invest in agriculture, information technology, education, health and other sectors in Pakistan.

Dr. Asif expressed his desire to further strengthen Pak-US relations, adding that Pakistan and the United States enjoy decades-long relationship.

Democrat Dr. Asif Mehmood also informed Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan about his efforts in agreement to declare California and Punjab as sister states.