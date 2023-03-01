UrduPoint.com

Californian Democrats Delegation Calls On Speaker Punjab Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Californian Democrats delegation calls on Speaker Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A 12-member delegation from California State Assembly called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan and discussed Pak-US relations and current political scenario during a meeting at Speaker's Chamber, here on Wednesday.

Speaker Sibtain Khan hailed the prominent role of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening Pak-US relations during meeting with the delegation led by Overseas US-Pakistani democrat Dr. Asif Mehmood.

The delegation comprised Chairman Appropriation Committee of the California State Assembly Chris R. Holden, Melanie Caldwell, wife of Chris R. Holden, Focal Person Farooq Arshad, Dr. Asif Mahmood, Wendy Carrilo, Anna Goddard (Ms.

Anna Goddard), Willie Armstrong, Eloise Gomez Reyes, Farooq Arshad, Christopher Reyes, Michael Meeks, Mike A Gipson , Adriel Yang and others.

Dr. Asif Mehmood informed the Speaker that different US companies were keen to invest in agriculture, information technology, education, health and other sectors in Pakistan.

Dr. Asif expressed his desire to further strengthen Pak-US relations, adding that Pakistan and the United States enjoy decades-long relationship.

Democrat Dr. Asif Mehmood also informed Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan about his efforts in agreement to declare California and Punjab as sister states.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Technology Education Punjab Agriculture Wife Reyes Caldwell United States Chamber From Agreement Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

18 minutes ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

18 minutes ago
 &#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture ..

&#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture of volunteerism at Sheikh Zay ..

18 minutes ago
 FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss coope ..

FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss cooperation

33 minutes ago
 &#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zaye ..

&#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zayed Talk

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.