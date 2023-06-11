UrduPoint.com

Call For Accountability: Ulema Moot Urges Expose Of Perpetrators Behind May 9 Attacks

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Call for accountability: Ulema moot urges expose of perpetrators behind May 9 attacks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :In a joint declaration, Pakistan Stability Ulema-Mashaykh Conference, held here at Al-Hamra Hall on Sunday urged for the exposure of all those involved in the May 9 attacks on the Pakistan Army and security agencies.

Led by Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the conference brought together religious, political, and minority leaders from across the country expressing their strong opposition to campaigns against Pakistan and its security forces in the name of human rights.

They urged the government to take legal action against those spreading propaganda targeting state institutions.

Highlighting the gravity of the May 9 events, the declaration announced the PUC's decision to convene an all-party conference immediately after the Hajj pilgrimage to address the current situation in the country.

Besides Ashrafi who is also the president of International Interfaith Harmony Council, the prominent religious scholars, including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, and Maulana Nouman Hashir addressed the conference, which saw the participation of over 1,000 representatives from different religious schools of thought, religions and various segments of society.

The joint declaration strongly condemned the May 9 events and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. The conference demanded the arrest and punishment of all individuals involved in the attacks, emphasizing that no one should be spared, and innocent people should not be wrongfully detained.

The Ulema-Mashaykh conference called for adherence to the rule of law and transparency in legal proceedings. It rejected unjustified opposition to cases conducted under the Army Act, emphasizing the importance of upholding the Constitution and ensuring individual rights are respected.

Addressing concerns about the misuse of blasphemy laws, the conference clarified that these laws should not be exploited for personal or political gains. It emphasized that the law is not being misused against any political party and called for international organizations and countries to understand the true context.

To address the prevailing challenges, the PUC announced the formation of a 15-member committee tasked with gathering comprehensive details regarding the May 9 events, human rights issues, and blasphemy law cases. The committee will present these details at the international forums.

The conference also rejected propaganda against Pakistan's armed forces and security institutions. It urged the activation of Pakistan's embassies in the United States, United Kingdom, and European countries to counter such elements and provide accurate information on the May 9 events. Likewise, diplomatic representatives in Pakistan and at the international level should be briefed on the facts.

In a bid to promote national unity, the Ulema-Mashaykh conference called on religious and political parties to engage in negotiations for the greater interest of the country. They emphasized the need for electoral reforms and an end to violent attitudes in politics.

The PUC announced a nationwide campaign to educate the younger generation about the country's real situation, debunk conspiracies aiming to create conflict between the nation and the armed forces and provide clarity on the blasphemy law.

This initiative will involve cooperation with the International Interfaith Harmony Council in mosques, Imambargahs and places of worship for non-Muslims across the country.

Furthermore, the conference demanded the immediate release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani citizen imprisoned in the United States.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Hajj Minority Aafia Siddiqui Blasphemy United Kingdom United States May Sunday All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

19 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

34 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

3 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

3 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.