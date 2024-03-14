Call For Action Against smuggled Drugs, Unregistered Surgical Tools
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Wholesale Medicines Market office bearers urged upon health authorities to launch a crackdown against unregistered and smuggled drugs and surgical tools in the market which are posing threat to human lives.
Talking to this news agency, president Wholesale Medicine Market, Slaman Khan Khogani and General Secretary, Sheikh Muhammad Faisal Rehman informed that owing to no check and balance from the authorities concerned the business was in full swing in the market and they were ready to extend every type of cooperation for its eradication.They stated that drugs are like a catamenial, Intravenous (IV) cannula, including switchers, catkit and most of the surgical tools were unregistered and smuggled adding that even Pyodine is being manufactured and labeled with local companies Names.
They informed that authorities should immediately spring into action against all those who are found involved in this business in the wholesale market and added that they would not tolerate any individual or company anymore.
They also appealed to the govt to revise the recent permitted raise in the rates of the medicines as they had gone out of reach of commoners.Treatment of the ailments has become very difficult for the people, they said and added that the government should review the policy on compassionate grounds.
APP/mjk-xl
