Call for banning illegal gas-filling centers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Bahawalpur Civil Society Network, Sheikh Abbas Raza has called for the authorities to impose a ban to all illegal gas-filling stations in the city.

He stated this through a press release issued here Monday.

He said that these illegal gas-filling stations were dangerous to the lives of people.

Sheikh pointed out that there were a number of illegal gas filling centers had been established in different areas of the city. restriction.