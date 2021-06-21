Call For Banning Illegal Gas-filling Centers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Bahawalpur Civil Society Network, Sheikh Abbas Raza has called for the authorities to impose a ban to all illegal gas-filling stations in the city.
He stated this through a press release issued here Monday.
He said that these illegal gas-filling stations were dangerous to the lives of people.
Sheikh pointed out that there were a number of illegal gas filling centers had been established in different areas of the city. restriction.