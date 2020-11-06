Call for implementation of guidelines about protection of environment in road sector projects

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):Experts have stressed to implement guidelines regarding protection of environment in road sector projects to safeguard the interest of public and protect the environment.

These views were expressed at a seminar on 'Project Safeguard (Environment, Resettlement and Social) organized under Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project by Works and Services department of Sindh at a hotel here, said a statement on Friday.

Seminar is a part of series of training for technical staff and engineers of road sector to increase their expertise.

Similar seminars and workshops are also scheduled in Hyderabad and Sukkur to provide information and training on modern technology in the technical field in accordance with the world class standards to the officers and staff of the department concerned.

The experts said that Pakistan has formulated national conservation strategy in 1992 which was reorganized by the international donor agencies such as World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Project Director (SPRIP) Mushtaq Ahmed Memon, Assistant Engineer Moazzam Mughal, experts Syed Nadeem Arif, Khurram Shams, M. Haseeb, Ms. Zalikha and others also addressed the seminar.