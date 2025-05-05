Call to expedite work on SEZs to foster clean energy transition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Leading energy experts, policymakers, diplomats, and industry leaders have called upon the government to expedite development work on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to foster clean energy transition and emphasized the urgent need for innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and regional cooperation to ensure Pakistan’s sustainable energy future.

The high-level conference titled: “CPEC & Beyond: How China Enabled Pakistan’s Energy Transition”, was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) wherein the speakers' highlighted successes, outlined pressing challenges, and deliberated on the evolving partnership between Pakistan and China to move the green energy agenda forward.

In his opening remarks, SDPI Executive Director, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, highlighted the significance of SEZs, particularly in the context of energy transition and industrial growth under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also highlighted the role of China in facilitating renewable energy development, the importance of localization of supply chains, and the need for a strong regulatory framework to attract investment.

Dr. Suleri insisted upon the need for community involvement and the integration of green technologies within SEZs to ensure sustainable development.

Hamid Sharif, former Managing Director of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), emphasized the need for security, policy consistency, and trust. “Investors, both foreign and local, require assurance. In China, a signed contract is honoured. Pakistan must replicate this standard,” he added.

While advocating for public-private partnerships, Sharif proposed innovative financing tools like escrow accounts to safeguard investor payments. “We must abandon outdated mindsets.

Former Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, underscored the scale of cooperation under the CPEC, which has brought vital investment into solar and wind energy projects. “Over $25 million has been injected into our technology sector with a direct link to energy development,” he noted.

Haque emphasized the importance of "green cooperation" and local manufacturing, advocating for indigenous production of solar panels and reduced reliance on imports.

“Pakistan was the first country to join China’s global green initiative. Now, we must crystallize that partnership into a tangible, actionable clean energy framework,” he added.

Ms Naghmana Hashmi, former ambassador to China, stressed the urgency of reducing Pakistan’s dependence on energy imports and diversifying its energy mix. “We must embrace strategic reforms and leverage smart technologies. China is a crucial partner in this journey,” she asserted, calling for greater international cooperation and deeper integration with China’s green initiatives.

She also emphasized the need to support carbon markets and policy frameworks. “While carbon trading remains in its early stages, partnerships with China offer a real opportunity for Pakistan to build an effective carbon economy,” she added.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute, said: “We must stop over-promising and under-delivering. Our goals should be grounded in realistic, bankable projects.”

Sayed stressed the importance of feasibility studies, transparent commercial contracts, and third-party validation.

“Transitioning from coal to renewables is not optional - it's essential. Countries like the Philippines are retiring coal plants by 2035. Pakistan must follow suit,” he said, suggesting that Pakistan should focus on small-scale, export-led projects with sustainable returns.

NA Zuberi, Senior Advisor, China Three Gorges, discussed in detail China's global dominance in renewable energy, noting that China surpassed its 2030 solar capacity target by 2024. “China’s installed capacity has dwarfed global competitors, and its support has been pivotal in Pakistan’s shift to clean energy,” Zuberi explained.

He highlighted that 37% of energy projects under CPEC are now renewable, including over 8,900 MW currently operational and 5,000 MW under development. “China’s support for SEZs that focuses on green manufacturing, like solar panel production, is helping Pakistan build resilience and create green jobs,” she added.

Zeeshan Ahmed, former Chief Operating Officer at Skyelectric, focused on solar potential and decentralized energy systems.

“Pakistan has 340 sunny days a year, but our installed capacity remains far below the potential due to flawed data and inconsistent implementation,” he noted.

Ahmed emphasized battery storage, rooftop solar, and smart software solutions as key to making energy self-sufficient.

He said, “Hardware is vital, but software will revolutionize how we generate and manage power. China is already integrating our tech solutions into their systems.”

He advocated smart, flexible regulations and incentives like tax breaks to accelerate adoption.

During the Conference, SDPI also unveiled its Research Report on ‘Special Economic Zones as a hub of localizing energy value chain in Pakistan’, presented by Engr. Ubaid ur Rehman Zia, head of energy unit at SDPI. The conference concluded with a shared message from all speakers: Pakistan’s green energy transition is not only necessary but also achievable—with the right policy mix, institutional credibility, and enduring cooperation with China.

The conference signaled a renewed commitment to turning dialogue into action, showcasing China as a transformative partner in Pakistan’s pursuit of energy independence and environmental sustainability. It also had deliberations from distinguished speakers including, Executive Director at Board of Investment Dr Erfa Iqbal, ex-Director CPEC at Planning Commission of Pakistan Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, and others.