'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential

The 13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025 on Monday highlighted economic gains, investment Potential and stronger bilateral synergy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025)

The 13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit opened on Monday at the local hotel, signaling a renewed momentum in bilateral trade, technology, and education collaboration between the two nations. Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, inaugurated the summit, emphasizing Pakistan’s improved economic outlook and growing appeal for international investment,said a news release.

In his address, Minister Jam Kamal highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, significant economic progress has been made over the last one and a half years. “Inflation has come down, interest rates are declining, and the foreign currency market has stabilized. This government has worked relentlessly to lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth,” he added.

The Minister pointed to three major expos organized in just the past month — on minerals, overseas Pakistanis, and HEMS in Lahore — as a testament to Pakistan’s active engagement with global stakeholders. “Over 900 foreign delegates participated in the HEMS Expo alone, showing the global confidence in our reforms and vision,” he said.

Commending the efforts of the Finland–Pakistan Business Council and its Chairman Wille Eerola, the Minister acknowledged the platform’s consistent role over the past decade in bringing together businesses, innovators, and institutions.

He also expressed deep appreciation to Hannu Ripatti, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, for his valuable role in strengthening bilateral ties and encouraging investment.

The Minister stressed that this is an opportune time for European and especially Finnish companies to explore Pakistan’s evolving markets. “Our domestic market is one of the largest in the region, yet still relatively untapped. With technology transfer and value addition, we can create win-win opportunities,” he said.

He identified the food sector as a critical area where Pakistan holds enormous potential. “The European Union, including Finland, can benefit from value-added food exports. With the right technology and processing, we can easily add $15 billion to our export revenues in this sector alone,” he noted.

Pakistan’s large pool of affordable human resources and strategic geographic location — acting as a gateway to many regions — further enhances its attractiveness. “Big companies are already investing in Pakistan, and in the near future, you will witness even more major players entering our market,” he predicted.

The summit featured active participation from top Finnish firms including Nokia, Wärtsilä, Metso, and Kone.

The FPBS Energy Talks®? session, led by Wärtsilä’s Alexandre Eykerman, focused on Pakistan’s energy future. Minister Khan reaffirmed the government’s focus on sustainable energy and lauded the downward trend in energy pricing.

During the FPBS EDU Talks, the Minister spoke of Finland’s educational excellence and Pakistan’s eagerness to expand joint efforts in digital learning, vocational training, and early childhood education through partnerships with organizations like Finnish Global Education Solutions, UNICEF, and Aga Khan University.

At the FPBS INNO Talks, innovation and technology transfer remained at the heart of the conversation. “Finnish companies bring cutting-edge solutions, and Pakistan’s digitally connected, skilled youth are ready to contribute not just locally, but to the global economy,” he said.

Addressing concerns about modest trade figures, the Minister clarified that many Finnish exports are now manufactured outside Finland — a fact not reflected in traditional statistics. “But on the ground, collaboration is expanding in exciting and diverse ways,” he emphasized.

Ambassador Hannu Ripatti endorsed the Minister’s sentiments, stating, “This is indeed a good time to invest in Pakistan. The environment is stable, the workforce is skilled, and the opportunities are growing.”

As the summit transitioned into its B2B networking sessions, the tone remained optimistic. Minister Khan concluded by inviting Finnish businesses to become long-term partners. “Let us not just transact, but transform. Let’s build ventures, exchange knowledge, and shape a shared future of prosperity.”

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, he assured full support and facilitation for Finnish investors and institutions exploring the country’s vast opportunities.