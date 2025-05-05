'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', Highlights Economic Potential
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:36 PM
The 13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025 on Monday highlighted economic gains, investment Potential and stronger bilateral synergy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The 13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025 on Monday highlighted economic gains, investment Potential and stronger bilateral synergy.
The 13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit opened on Monday at the local hotel, signaling a renewed momentum in bilateral trade, technology, and education collaboration between the two nations. Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, inaugurated the summit, emphasizing Pakistan’s improved economic outlook and growing appeal for international investment,said a news release.
In his address, Minister Jam Kamal highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, significant economic progress has been made over the last one and a half years. “Inflation has come down, interest rates are declining, and the foreign currency market has stabilized. This government has worked relentlessly to lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth,” he added.
The Minister pointed to three major expos organized in just the past month — on minerals, overseas Pakistanis, and HEMS in Lahore — as a testament to Pakistan’s active engagement with global stakeholders. “Over 900 foreign delegates participated in the HEMS Expo alone, showing the global confidence in our reforms and vision,” he said.
Commending the efforts of the Finland–Pakistan Business Council and its Chairman Wille Eerola, the Minister acknowledged the platform’s consistent role over the past decade in bringing together businesses, innovators, and institutions.
He also expressed deep appreciation to Hannu Ripatti, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, for his valuable role in strengthening bilateral ties and encouraging investment.
The Minister stressed that this is an opportune time for European and especially Finnish companies to explore Pakistan’s evolving markets. “Our domestic market is one of the largest in the region, yet still relatively untapped. With technology transfer and value addition, we can create win-win opportunities,” he said.
He identified the food sector as a critical area where Pakistan holds enormous potential. “The European Union, including Finland, can benefit from value-added food exports. With the right technology and processing, we can easily add $15 billion to our export revenues in this sector alone,” he noted.
Pakistan’s large pool of affordable human resources and strategic geographic location — acting as a gateway to many regions — further enhances its attractiveness. “Big companies are already investing in Pakistan, and in the near future, you will witness even more major players entering our market,” he predicted.
The summit featured active participation from top Finnish firms including Nokia, Wärtsilä, Metso, and Kone.
The FPBS Energy Talks®? session, led by Wärtsilä’s Alexandre Eykerman, focused on Pakistan’s energy future. Minister Khan reaffirmed the government’s focus on sustainable energy and lauded the downward trend in energy pricing.
During the FPBS EDU Talks, the Minister spoke of Finland’s educational excellence and Pakistan’s eagerness to expand joint efforts in digital learning, vocational training, and early childhood education through partnerships with organizations like Finnish Global Education Solutions, UNICEF, and Aga Khan University.
At the FPBS INNO Talks, innovation and technology transfer remained at the heart of the conversation. “Finnish companies bring cutting-edge solutions, and Pakistan’s digitally connected, skilled youth are ready to contribute not just locally, but to the global economy,” he said.
Addressing concerns about modest trade figures, the Minister clarified that many Finnish exports are now manufactured outside Finland — a fact not reflected in traditional statistics. “But on the ground, collaboration is expanding in exciting and diverse ways,” he emphasized.
Ambassador Hannu Ripatti endorsed the Minister’s sentiments, stating, “This is indeed a good time to invest in Pakistan. The environment is stable, the workforce is skilled, and the opportunities are growing.”
As the summit transitioned into its B2B networking sessions, the tone remained optimistic. Minister Khan concluded by inviting Finnish businesses to become long-term partners. “Let us not just transact, but transform. Let’s build ventures, exchange knowledge, and shape a shared future of prosperity.”
On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, he assured full support and facilitation for Finnish investors and institutions exploring the country’s vast opportunities.
Recent Stories
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..
Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Call to expedite work on SEZs to foster clean energy transition
'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 11% owing to improved inflation outlook
President Zardari, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional sec ..
National youth policy focused on youth empowerment with all provinces on board: ..
More Stories From Business
-
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps29 minutes ago
-
Ahsan directs ICT administration, provinces to stabilize prices essential commodities ahead of Eid-u ..2 hours ago
-
PRA's tax collection up by 26pc last month2 hours ago
-
'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential5 minutes ago
-
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 11% owing to improved inflation outlook5 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reaffirms Govt's commitment to promote local industry2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister chairs NCAC to enhance export standards, competitiveness3 hours ago
-
ECC approves solarization of 27,000 agri-tube-wells in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
High-level Chinese delegation visits PCJCCI to enhance bilateral economic cooperation3 hours ago
-
KPRA holds meeting to address RIMS related issues4 hours ago
-
Call to improve economic ties between Pakistan and UK5 hours ago
-
Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments12 minutes ago