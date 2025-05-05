Court Adjourned Hearing Of Four Missing Brothers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing on a case seeking recovery of four missing brothers and said that it would issue a detailed order regarding the matter.
Justice Muhammad Asif heard the case filed by the family of disappeared persons. The court said that there has been no progress by the police in the case.
At the outset of hearing, the court inquired about the progress in the case. On which the Director Legal of Islamabad Police told the court that efforts were underway, help was also sought from Safe City Rawalpindi.
The DIG of Federal Police told the court that a special investigation team had been formed and efforts were underway for recovery of the persons.
The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that we nominated three police officers but they were not arrested. The DIG of Police Islamabad said that the police took notice of them but they did not join the investigation.
Since they did not join the investigation, now we will get a warrant for their arrest.
Justice Muhammad Asif said that they should have got a warrant by now. They are appearing in court again and again. This can happen to you and me too. What will we do then?
Federal Police Director Legal Tahir Kazim said that people go away on their own and the impression is given that they have disappeared, people have returned and given a statement before the magistrate that they had gone for a walk.
Punjab Police SSP told the court that they will get the warrants of the nominated police officers and get them to comply and submit a report by the next date.
Justice Muhammad Asif remarked that we will issue a detailed order in this case, the court adjourned the hearing of the case.
