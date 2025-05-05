- Home
- Pakistan
- National youth policy focused on youth empowerment with all provinces on board: Rana Mashhood
National Youth Policy Focused On Youth Empowerment With All Provinces On Board: Rana Mashhood
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 10:36 PM
Chairman Prime Minister’s National Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Monday that consultative sessions were in progress with youth to finalize a national youth policy for their empowerment with all the provinces on board and to make youngsters access to 1.5 million job opportunities easy
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s National Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Monday that consultative sessions were in progress with youth to finalize a national youth policy for their empowerment with all the provinces on board and to make youngsters access to 1.5 million job opportunities easy.
He expressed these views at a meeting at south Punjab Secretariat here that was attended by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, south Punjab special secretaries, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan besides PM Youth Program officials.
Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that phase-wise training of 300,000 youngsters with the cooperation of China’s leading technology company, Huawei, was in progress. A talent hunt program was also ongoing as part of preparations for Olympics 2028.
He said, a Youth Digital Hub had been designed on the orders of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif where youngsters could get themselves registered and avail enormous career building opportunities.
Those registered would get education, training in their relevant fields. Youngsters with innovative ideas would also get access to finances to make their ideas work for the country’s development, he added.
He said, it had been decided to establish a national volunteers corps to ensure youth participation in times of natural disasters. Around 200,000 volunteers would be registered this years and their numbers would rise every year to come, Rana Mashhood said. The Chairman PM’s Youth Program said that youth volunteers would also undergo training for their capacity building.
Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani hailed talent hunt, youth hub and other initiatives taken by the government and promised full cooperation to ensure these initiatives yield desired results.\932
Recent Stories
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..
Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Call to expedite work on SEZs to foster clean energy transition
'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 11% owing to improved inflation outlook
President Zardari, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional sec ..
National youth policy focused on youth empowerment with all provinces on board: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situation in region8 minutes ago
-
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false accusations9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system29 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan held37 minutes ago
-
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman37 minutes ago
-
3 police officers remanded for assaulting lawyer in court1 hour ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest case till June 241 hour ago
-
5.3 kg heroin seized, accused arrested1 hour ago
-
19 arrested on gambling charges1 hour ago
-
Court adjourned hearing of four missing brothers1 hour ago
-
DG PILAC visits ailing Punjabi Poet Baba Najmi1 hour ago
-
Provision of quality services on motorways to be ensured: Secretary1 hour ago