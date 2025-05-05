Open Menu

National Youth Policy Focused On Youth Empowerment With All Provinces On Board: Rana Mashhood

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 10:36 PM

National youth policy focused on youth empowerment with all provinces on board: Rana Mashhood

Chairman Prime Minister’s National Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Monday that consultative sessions were in progress with youth to finalize a national youth policy for their empowerment with all the provinces on board and to make youngsters access to 1.5 million job opportunities easy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's National Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Monday that consultative sessions were in progress with youth to finalize a national youth policy for their empowerment with all the provinces on board and to make youngsters access to 1.5 million job opportunities easy.

He expressed these views at a meeting at south Punjab Secretariat here that was attended by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, south Punjab special secretaries, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan besides PM Youth Program officials.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that phase-wise training of 300,000 youngsters with the cooperation of China’s leading technology company, Huawei, was in progress. A talent hunt program was also ongoing as part of preparations for Olympics 2028.

He said, a Youth Digital Hub had been designed on the orders of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif where youngsters could get themselves registered and avail enormous career building opportunities.

Those registered would get education, training in their relevant fields. Youngsters with innovative ideas would also get access to finances to make their ideas work for the country’s development, he added.

He said, it had been decided to establish a national volunteers corps to ensure youth participation in times of natural disasters. Around 200,000 volunteers would be registered this years and their numbers would rise every year to come, Rana Mashhood said. The Chairman PM’s Youth Program said that youth volunteers would also undergo training for their capacity building.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani hailed talent hunt, youth hub and other initiatives taken by the government and promised full cooperation to ensure these initiatives yield desired results.\932

