DG PILAC visits ailing Punjabi Poet Baba Najmi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Director General of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Benish Fatima Sahi, visited the residence of renowned Punjabi poet Baba Najmi to inquire about his health and presented him with flowers.

She was accompanied by Director Khaqan Haider Ghazi and Deputy Director Shafaat Abbas.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Sahi said, “Baba Najmi is a treasured asset for us, and the Punjabi language takes pride in him.” She also prayed for his long life.

It is worth noting that Baba Najmi, an internationally acclaimed Punjabi poet, has been suffering from a heart condition and recently suffered a stroke that affected his voice. However, his health has now significantly improved.