19 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) D-Type police have arrested 19 people on gambling charges from its jurisdiction.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a gambling den and nabbed 19 individuals including Abdul Majeed, Adnan, Waris, Kamran, Hamid, etc.

red handed while gambling on playing-cards.

The police recovered bet money of Rs 25,000, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

