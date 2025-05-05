19 Arrested On Gambling Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) D-Type police have arrested 19 people on gambling charges from its jurisdiction.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a gambling den and nabbed 19 individuals including Abdul Majeed, Adnan, Waris, Kamran, Hamid, etc.
red handed while gambling on playing-cards.
The police recovered bet money of Rs 25,000, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
