Call To Improve Rice Quality To Boost Export
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that increase in rice production and improving its quality is imperative to raise rice exports to $ 5 billion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that increase in rice production and improving its quality is imperative to raise rice exports to $ 5 billion.
He said this while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Committee on Rice Crop Management at Agriculture House here on Friday.
This year, the rice cultivation target in Punjab was set at 5 million acres. However, over 5.8 million acres had already been brought under paddy cultivation till now, he added.
The secretary said that the establishment of a Eurofins Laboratory would be a milestone in boosting rice exports.
A complete ban had been imposed on the use of prohibited agrochemicals (pesticides) on paddy crops, he said.
He further emphasized that the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan should play an active role in promoting mechanized cultivation and harvesting of rice.
Farmers and service providers were being offered interest-free loans for acquiring high-tech agricultural machinery.
The Secretary directed relevant officials to ensure proper guidance about effective crop management.
The safe and appropriate use of agrochemicals on paddy must be ensured, he said and added that technical guidance should also be extended to farmers cultivating rice in non-traditional areas.
