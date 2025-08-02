Pakistan, Iran Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Promote Regional Peace
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Iran on Saturday reaffirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral ties and promote peace and stability in the region.
Minister for Defence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brig. General Aziz Nasir-Zadeh held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here, said a press release.
During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security, counter-terrorism efforts, and avenues to enhance defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.
Khawaja Asif expressed appreciation for Iran’s continued engagement and emphasized the importance of defence diplomacy in addressing shared security challenges.
The Iranian Defence Minister thanked the Government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and reiterated Iran’s desire to build stronger defence ties based on mutual respect, shared values, and trust.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing optimism about the future of Pakistan-Iran defence relations and pledging to continue working together for the prosperity and security of the region.
