All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup Concludes Successfully
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 11:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup, organized by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan, concluded on a high note, marking a historic milestone in the province’s sporting history.
In a statement shared on social media platform X, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch, congratulated the nation on the successful completion of the tournament and hailed it as “the most successful sporting event in Balochistan’s history.”
Spartex FC Swat emerged as the champions after a stellar performance, clinching the title and a cash prize of Rs. 2.5 million. The runner-up team, Ismail Memorial Karachi, received Rs. 1.5 million, while Muslim Club Chaman secured third place and a reward of Rs. 500,000.
The tournament drew participation from youth teams across the country and attracted millions of viewers both in-stadium and through live broadcasts underscoring the nationwide interest and enthusiasm for football.
“This tournament was more than just a sporting event,” said Meena Baloch. “It became a powerful platform for national unity, harmony, brotherhood, and peace. Balochistan has once again proven that sports can be a vital tool in engaging our youth in positive activities and fostering a strong sense of national solidarity.”
She extended her heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Department of Sports, district administration, security agencies, all participating players, and event organizers.
Baloch reaffirmed the government’s commitment to hosting more national-level sporting events in Balochistan in the future.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace8 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal8 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..8 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties8 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away9 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan9 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs9 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million9 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence9 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot9 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry9 hours ago