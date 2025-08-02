Open Menu

All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup Concludes Successfully

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 11:40 PM

All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup, organized by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan, concluded on a high note, marking a historic milestone in the province’s sporting history.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch, congratulated the nation on the successful completion of the tournament and hailed it as “the most successful sporting event in Balochistan’s history.”

Spartex FC Swat emerged as the champions after a stellar performance, clinching the title and a cash prize of Rs. 2.5 million. The runner-up team, Ismail Memorial Karachi, received Rs. 1.5 million, while Muslim Club Chaman secured third place and a reward of Rs. 500,000.

The tournament drew participation from youth teams across the country and attracted millions of viewers both in-stadium and through live broadcasts underscoring the nationwide interest and enthusiasm for football.

“This tournament was more than just a sporting event,” said Meena Baloch. “It became a powerful platform for national unity, harmony, brotherhood, and peace. Balochistan has once again proven that sports can be a vital tool in engaging our youth in positive activities and fostering a strong sense of national solidarity.”

She extended her heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Department of Sports, district administration, security agencies, all participating players, and event organizers.

Baloch reaffirmed the government’s commitment to hosting more national-level sporting events in Balochistan in the future.

