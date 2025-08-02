Open Menu

Various Programs To Be Organised In Balochistan On Youm-i-Istehsal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-i-Istehsal (Exploitation Day of Kashmir) on August 5, 2025, various programs will be organised in Balochistan like the entire country.

According to a statement of the S&GAD Department issued here on Saturday, The purpose of celebrating Kashmir Exploitation Day is to express sympathy and solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to highlight the celebrations across the country on the occasion of this day.

In this regard, various events and activities have been assigned to all the concerned departments for the successful conduct of Kashmir Exploitation Day on August 5.

The information department has been entrusted with the responsibility of advertising, special messages and photo coverage of these events on print, electronic and social media.

All Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to organize awareness programs regarding Kashmir Exploitation Day in their respective districts and divisions.

Apart from this, public rallies, special events, photo exhibitions and essay writing competitions will be organized at the district and tehsil levels to show practical solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

In cities across the province, buildings will be illuminated, and flags of Pakistan and Kashmir will be displayed together at important places. Also, the Deputy Commissioners will ensure mass awareness of the day in the form of rallies and convey the full message of Kashmir Exploitation Day to the people.

