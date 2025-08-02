Open Menu

Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto Pays Surprise Visit To Veterinary Hospital At Thano Bola Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at Thano Bola Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto paid a surprise visit to the veterinary hospital of Kohistan at Thano Bola Khan and the office of Deputy Director Livestock Development.

During the visit, the administrative work of the office, store room, records, staff attendance and existing facilities were reviewed in detail.

On this occasion, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto also visited the free vaccination camp set up in village Gaji Shah J0 Faqir under the vaccination campaign, where he reviewed the vaccination process and praised the performance of the staf

Director General Livestock, Guru Mandir, Sham Sunder Aadiyani, Naveed Memon and Malik Asad Sikandar who also visited the Animal Farms, where he asked the farmers about animal health, food, and current diseases.

On this occasion, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto said that the Livestock Department was taking serious steps for the welfare of animals, and continuous efforts are being made to provide modern medical and technical facilities to the animals.

During the visit, Deputy Director Livestock Development Kohistan at Thano Bola Khan, Dr. Abdul Aziz Rustamani was also present along with the Director General.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

2 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

12 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

14 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan