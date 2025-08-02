- Home
- Pakistan
- Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto Pays Surprise Visit To Veterinary Hospital At Thano Bola Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto paid a surprise visit to the veterinary hospital of Kohistan at Thano Bola Khan and the office of Deputy Director Livestock Development.
During the visit, the administrative work of the office, store room, records, staff attendance and existing facilities were reviewed in detail.
On this occasion, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto also visited the free vaccination camp set up in village Gaji Shah J0 Faqir under the vaccination campaign, where he reviewed the vaccination process and praised the performance of the staf
Director General Livestock, Guru Mandir, Sham Sunder Aadiyani, Naveed Memon and Malik Asad Sikandar who also visited the Animal Farms, where he asked the farmers about animal health, food, and current diseases.
On this occasion, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto said that the Livestock Department was taking serious steps for the welfare of animals, and continuous efforts are being made to provide modern medical and technical facilities to the animals.
During the visit, Deputy Director Livestock Development Kohistan at Thano Bola Khan, Dr. Abdul Aziz Rustamani was also present along with the Director General.
