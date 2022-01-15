Calligraphy exhibition held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :An exhibition of the calligraphy based on the skills of the young calligraphers was held at the art gallery of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi here on Saturday.

Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry visited the exhibition and appreciated the young talent, said a communique.

Well-known industrialists SM Munir, Zubair Chhaya, and other personalities also participated in the exhibition and visited stalls.