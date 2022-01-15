UrduPoint.com

Calligraphy Exhibition Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 05:53 PM

Calligraphy exhibition held

An exhibition of the calligraphy based on the skills of the young calligraphers was held at the art gallery of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :An exhibition of the calligraphy based on the skills of the young calligraphers was held at the art gallery of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi here on Saturday.

Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry visited the exhibition and appreciated the young talent, said a communique.

Well-known industrialists SM Munir, Zubair Chhaya, and other personalities also participated in the exhibition and visited stalls.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Young

Recent Stories

Man shocked to know cockroach living in his ear fo ..

Man shocked to know cockroach living in his ear for three days

28 minutes ago
 UK delegation visits SCCI

UK delegation visits SCCI

13 minutes ago
 Electricity distribution system installed at FDA C ..

Electricity distribution system installed at FDA City

13 minutes ago
 5th students Olympic games 2022 kicks off

5th students Olympic games 2022 kicks off

16 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Zeb, Rushna Mehboob win Int'l Satellite Me ..

Zeeshan Zeb, Rushna Mehboob win Int'l Satellite Men, Women Squash titles

16 minutes ago
 Philippines Completes $375 Million Purchase of Rus ..

Philippines Completes $375 Million Purchase of Russian-Indian Missile Systems - ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.