Calligraphy Work At Bus Stops In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:49 PM

Calligraphy work at bus stops in full swing

Calligraphy work at bus stops in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The renovation and calligraphy (artwork) at all bus stops located between Sector "F" to Sector "I" was in full swing.

The Federal apex agency had started the work, following direction of Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed to make Islamabad more beautiful and attractive, a news release said.

The Pakistani culture and civilization was being highlighted in the decoration and calligraphy (artwork) so that it can be passed to the coming generation.

