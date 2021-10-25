Canola sowing schedule announced, inter-cropping possible: Agriculture spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has issued schedule for sowing of oilseed crop canola advising farmers to complete sowing by mid November.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman advised farmers to bring maximum area under canola cultivation and suggested they can also opt for inter-cropping in case of non-availability of empty land.

Farmers can sow canola within September sown sugarcane, wheat, gram and Berseem crops.

The Rabi varieties of canola including PARC-canola, Super canola, and other approved hybrid varieties should be sown till October 31 in central and south Punjab.

Rapeseed DGL and Rubi Rape seed should also be sown till Oct end. Arugula seed (Taramira) can be sown till Oct end in rain-fed areas, and till Nov 15 in irrigated areas.

Farmers should apply 1.5-2 kilogram of seed per acre in irrigated areas and 2-2.5 kilogram per acre in rain-fed areas.

Farmers should apply fertilizers and employ techniques to keep the crop safe against diseases in consultation with agriculture officials.