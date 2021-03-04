UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cantt Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

Cantt police arrest proclaimed offender

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Cantt police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was managed to hided himself for last seven years.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the accused identified as Jamshed was booked in heinous crime case seven years ago.

He, however, managed to hided himself for last seven years.

He was declared as proclaimed offender under category "A".

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Cantt headed by Station House Officer, Faisal Amin and ASI, Muhammad Ramazan conducted raid at a house in Chishtian area and took the proclaimed offender into custody.

A special investigation team has been interrogating the suspect. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Chishtian Jamshed

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 March 2021

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

8 hours ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

9 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

10 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.