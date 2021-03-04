Cantt police arrest proclaimed offender

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Cantt police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was managed to hided himself for last seven years.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the accused identified as Jamshed was booked in heinous crime case seven years ago.

He, however, managed to hided himself for last seven years.

He was declared as proclaimed offender under category "A".

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Cantt headed by Station House Officer, Faisal Amin and ASI, Muhammad Ramazan conducted raid at a house in Chishtian area and took the proclaimed offender into custody.

A special investigation team has been interrogating the suspect. Further probe was underway.