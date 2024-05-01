Open Menu

CAP Marks 16 Years Of Heritage Preservation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CAP marks 16 years of heritage preservation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) commemorated its 16th anniversary with a grand

celebration at the National History Museum, underscoring its steadfast dedication to preserving

the rich heritage of Pakistan.

Founded in 2007, the CAP has been at the forefront of safeguarding the nation's history, culture,

and identity through its innovative initiatives.

The CAP's pioneering oral history program, launched in 2008, stands as a testament to its commitment

to capturing the diverse narratives that shape Pakistan's collective memory. With over 5,000 oral histories and 600,000 images in its digital archive, the CAP has curated a treasure trove of invaluable resources for researchers, students, and the public.

A notable highlight of CAP's legacy is the National History Museum (NHM) Lahore, Pakistan's first digital interactive museum inaugurated in partnership with the Parks and Horticulture Authority and the Government of Punjab in March 2018. NHM offers immersive experiences through cutting-edge technology, allowing visitors to engage with Pakistan's history in unprecedented ways.

Reflecting on the CAP's remarkable journey, co-founder Sadaf Rehman emphasized its enduring legacy as a vital resource for future generations to connect with their heritage. Pakistani politician Fauzia Kasuri expressed her admiration for the CAP's efforts in preserving the nation's history, underscoring the emotional impact of experiencing the museum firsthand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Government Of Punjab Fauzia Kasuri Oral March 2018

Recent Stories

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

44 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

3 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

5 hours ago
World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

17 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

17 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan