UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Police Held 16 Suspects

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Capital police held 16 suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Syed Mustafa Tanvir, Islamabad police have arrested 16 suspects during last 24 hours and recovered stolen items.

According to police spokesman, a massive crackdown was underway against criminals and drug dealers.

According to details, a team under the supervision of SHO Golra Fazle Khaliq held five gamblers identified as Imtiaz, Allah Rakha, Zeshan Ali, Dawar Khan and Muhammad Arif and recovered laptop, computer, cash, mobile and gambling tools from their possession.

Moreover, Industrial-Area police arrested accused Razaq Mehmood and recovered stolen petrol and diesel from him.

Koral police arrested seven accused Abdul Wahab, Waqas, Mubashir, Shehryaar, Sunny, Abbas and Zain involved in flying kites and recovered kites and string from their possession, while police also arrested two accused Basit Mehmoob and Arshad Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 310 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Lohibher police arrested accused Amir Shah and recovered 1150 gram hashish and 30 gram ice from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Police Mobile Arshad Mehmood Criminals From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

34 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

49 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

49 minutes ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

20 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

21 minutes ago

CM Jam Kamal Khan advises employees to end protest ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.