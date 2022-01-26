Car lifter arrested after police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police on Wednesday nabbed a car lifter after police encounter and recovered a stolen vehicle from him, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, ACLC police team started checking in various areas of Industrial area police station and tried to stop a vehicle in an area.

The occupants of vehicle started firing on a police team following which police also retaliated. In exchange of fire, one occupant of vehicle got injured while two managed to escape from the scene.

ACLC police impounded vehicle and nabbed an accused identified as Yasir. Another police team has been constituted to arrest two other absconders.

During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed person has confessed to lift several vehicles from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Further investigation is underway from him.