Car Lifter Arrested After Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police on Wednesday nabbed a car lifter after police encounter and recovered a stolen vehicle from him, a police spokesman said

On a tip off, ACLC police team started checking in various areas of Industrial area police station and tried to stop a vehicle in an area.

The occupants of vehicle started firing on a police team following which police also retaliated. In exchange of fire, one occupant of vehicle got injured while two managed to escape from the scene.

ACLC police impounded vehicle and nabbed an accused identified as Yasir. Another police team has been constituted to arrest two other absconders.

During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed person has confessed to lift several vehicles from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Further investigation is underway from him.

Injured Firing Islamabad Fire Police Exchange Police Station Vehicles Vehicle Car Rawalpindi From ACLC

