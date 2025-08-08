Open Menu

Career Fair 2025: Over 600 Job Opportunities For Pakistani Drivers In UAE

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Career Fair 2025: Over 600 job opportunities for Pakistani drivers in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, in collaboration with New Horizon, successfully organized Career Fair 2025 on August 6 and 7, aimed at providing employment opportunities for Pakistani nationals in the UAE.

The event featured walk-in interviews to fill over 600 vacant positions for drivers.

A total of 476 eligible candidates participated in the interviews, from which 311 were shortlisted for the road test phase.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, appreciated the efforts of the Community Welfare Wing of the Consulate in facilitating the event.

He stated that the Career Fair is part of the Consulate’s ongoing efforts to create employment opportunities for the Pakistani community in the UAE. He said that the consulate will continue to organize such initiatives in collaboration with reputable partners.

Eligibility criteria for the driver positions included possession of a valid UAE driving license (minimum 6 months old), basic English language communication skills and good knowledge of UAE roads. Selected candidates will be offered attractive benefits, including medical insurance, RTA card, etc.

