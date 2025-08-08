Open Menu

Two Notorious Dacoits Killed During Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Two notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Two notorious dacoits were killed during an encounter with police in the premises of Sara-e-Sadhu police station on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, four unidentified armed outlaws snatched motorcycle from a citizen at gun point at Shakruwala area in limits of Sara-e-Sadhu police station.

Receiving information through emergency helpline 15, a police team started chasing the criminals. All of a sudden, the criminals started firing on the police party near Mouza Bagarwala. The police also retaliated in self-defense.

During the exchange of firing, two criminals were killed by the firing of their own accomplices while the other two criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The bodies of the criminals were identified as Kheraat alias Kheratoo Waloha and Zahid Mohana, police sources added.

