Caretaker Auqaf minister visits mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, accompanied by his son Syed Babar Ali Nasir visited the mausoleum of poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid flower wreath and offered Fateha.

Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari, Administrator Badshahi Masjid Muhammad Ali, and other officers also accompanied him.

Later, the minister visited Badshahi Mosque.

Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir was informed by Administrator Badshahi Masjid Muhammad Ali about the historical nature of the mosque and gave a briefing about the construction and development works on it.

On the occasion, the minister said: "Badshahi Mosque is our valuable asset". Along with the protection of Badshahi Mosque at all levels, security arrangements should also be given top priority.

He said that suspected persons should be immediately handed over to law enforcementagencies.