Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Facilities At Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur on Thursday and inspected the emergency ward, cardiac centre and other wards

Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the patients and asked them about provision of free medicines in the hospital, said a handout issued here.

He inquired from the patients and their attendants about treatment facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

Few of them made complaints about non-provision of free medicines. Mohsin Naqvi ordered the administration to redress their complaints forthwith and asserted that the patients should be given free medicines and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

The CM directed that every patient should be given complete attention and should be provided excellent treatment. Mohsin Naqvi said that further steps will be taken for the provision of medical facilities in the hospital.

