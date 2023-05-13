UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terrorists Attack In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorists attack in Balochistan

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorists attack in the Balochistan area of Muslim Bagh and paid tributes to the bravery of martyred soldiers during an operation against the terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorists attack in the Balochistan area of Muslim Bagh and paid tributes to the bravery of martyred soldiers during an operation against the terrorists.

The CM extolled that the security forces soldiers by laying down their lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists and consigned them to hell.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the brave sons of sacred homeland attained the exalted rank of martyrdom, adding that the nation cannot forget immortal sacrifices of the martyred. He expressed his complete solidarity and heartfelt sympathy with the families of the martyred.

