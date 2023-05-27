Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits walk and shop arena, Akbar Chowk flyover project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited walk and shop arena at Johar Town and Akbar Chowk flyover project on Saturday to inspect different sections of the site and reviewed pace of work on the flyover project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited walk and shop arena at Johar Town and Akbar Chowk flyover project on Saturday to inspect different sections of the site and reviewed pace of work on the flyover project.

Mohsin Naqvi witnessed Italian, American, Chinese, Spanish and Mughal style pavilions. He directed early auction of the walk and shop arena, adding that this state-of-the-art project should be auctioned in a transparent manner. He stated that walk and shop arena located at Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Firdousi would become a matter of interest for the investors, adding that investment worth billions of rupees could an be made on this project. National and foreign companies would be contacted for making an investment.

Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA while giving a briefing to the CM apprised that the walk and shop arena had been constructed on 130 kanals which was being constructed on the international pattern. business opportunities of 84 units of different sizes along with roof top restaurants were available in the arena. It was further informed that parking facilities of more than 500 vehicles would be made available in the walk and shop arena.

Children recreation, zepline, roller coaster, amusement park and other facilities would be available in the arena.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Akbar Chowk flyover project in August, saying that the residents of Model Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Township, Peco Road, Canal Road, Kotlakhpat and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate would benefit with the completion of this project. Excellent transport facilities would be provided to 250,000 vehicles daily. Not a single tree would be allowed to cut during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover project. Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that protected U-turns would also be constructed at Akbar Chowk, Model Town Link Road and Madar-e-Millat roads. Flyovers at both sides would be constructed from Jinnah Hospital up to Peco Morr. Long overdue traffic problem at both sides of College Road and Akbar Chowk would be resolved.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore and officials concerned were present.