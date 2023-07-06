Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the suicide blast took place in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan and paid homage to three valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives in the incident.

He emphasized that the courageous sons of the nation foiled the terrorist plot through their ultimate sacrifice. Today, these martyrs have laid down their lives for a brighter future for the country, he said and extended his deep sympathies to the grieving families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.