Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Suicide Blast In Miranshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the suicide blast took place in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan and paid homage to three valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives in the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the suicide blast took place in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan and paid homage to three valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives in the incident.

He emphasized that the courageous sons of the nation foiled the terrorist plot through their ultimate sacrifice. Today, these martyrs have laid down their lives for a brighter future for the country, he said and extended his deep sympathies to the grieving families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist North Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab Suicide Miranshah

Recent Stories

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

1 minute ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

1 minute ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

1 minute ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

1 minute ago
 Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

1 minute ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

11 minutes ago
Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

11 minutes ago
 PMML to stage 4-day protest against desecration of ..

PMML to stage 4-day protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

11 minutes ago
 AIOU holds Int'l roundtable conference with Russia ..

AIOU holds Int'l roundtable conference with Russian University

11 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan President's Advisor calls on Air Chief, ..

Azerbaijan President's Advisor calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF professionalism

11 minutes ago
 Russia Central Bank Says Ready to File Claims for ..

Russia Central Bank Says Ready to File Claims for Frozen Assets Return, But Face ..

9 minutes ago
 What's behind the sudden easing of S.Africa power ..

What's behind the sudden easing of S.Africa power cuts?

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan