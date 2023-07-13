Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Discusses Proposal To Develop Urban Park

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to assess the progress of restoring 12 historic gates and to discuss the proposal of developing an urban park, similar to Greater Iqbal Park, near the mausoleums of Noor Jahan and Jahangir in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to assess the progress of restoring 12 historic gates and to discuss the proposal of developing an urban park, similar to Greater Iqbal Park, near the mausoleums of Noor Jahan and Jahangir in the city.

DG Walled City of Lahore Authority gave a briefing on the restoration of historic buildings. Instructing the WCLA, the CM emphasized the importance of setting a timeline for the restoration of the historic gates. He stressed the need to initiate the work promptly to restore the gates to their original condition and eliminate encroachments. He directed to contact LESCO to lay underground electricity cables.

The CM issued orders for the immediate removal of wall chalking and banners from the historic buildings and instructed the restoration of the Mariam Zamani Begum Mosque, located opposite Lahore Fort.

Under a phased program, the experts from WCLA will finalize the restoration plans for Lahore's historic gates, including Taxali, Lohari, Shah Alami, Mochi, Akbari, Delhi, Yaki, Roshnai, Sheranwala, Masti Gate, and others.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, SMBR, as well as secretaries from the finance, local government, planning & development, and communication & works departments. The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, along with others, were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan