Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad wants Lahore as cleanest city in Asia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Monday directed the officers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to conduct a full awareness campaign in Lahore in the next three to four months and make Lahore the cleanest city in its history.

He was taking a briefing on the company's performance at the LWMC office.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad emphasized that he wanted to see Lahore as the most beautiful and cleanest city in the Asia, "so after today I don't want to see garbage anywhere in the city. Above all political affiliations, ensure the cleanliness of the city." The minister said that people's tax money should be used in the right place. He directed that schools, colleges, highways, public parks and streets should be made clean and green.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad appealed to the citizens to participate fully in the Green Lahore campaign and help the government in eradicating smog and dengue from the city.

He directed the officers to start the projects of making waste to electricity, compost and biogas as soon as possible to put the company on the principles of sustainable development.

He said that modern technology and trackers should be used for effective monitoring of sanitary staff and vehicles.

The minister directed that staff should be deployed in every part of Lahore as per requirement for which research surveys should be conducted.

He said that the wastage of national resources should be stopped through effective monitoring.

Earlier, other officers including the CEO of LWMC Ali Annan briefed the minister on various sectors of the company and shed light on the problems being faced.