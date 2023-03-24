UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Provincial Minister For Information And Culture Amir Mir Visits Free Flour Center, Inspects Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir made a surprise visit to free flour centre established at Wahdat Colony Model Bazaar and reviewed facilities being provided to the citizens over there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir made a surprise visit to free flour centre established at Wahdat Colony Model Bazaar and reviewed facilities being provided to the citizens over there.

He met with the citizens who had come to collect free flour and inquired from them about the problems being faced by them for getting flour. The citizens apprised the minister that despite sending messages on 8070 they did not receive any reply message and today even their registration process was not being made since they came here.

The minister immediately directed the administration to complete the registration process of the citizens who are present on the spot. Amir Mir directed to set up an 'Information Desk' for the citizens coming to the free flour centre so that they could be informed about their eligibility.

Amir Mir advised the government officials present there that they should perform their duties with noble intentions and create facilitation for the citizens with regard to provision of free flour. He also directed the free flour centre administration to make an adequate sitting arrangement of citizens for their comfort. Amir Mir directed them to ensure as no eligible citizen should return back without getting free flour. He remarked that provision of free flour to the needy and deprived citizens gives ample proof of people-friendly caretaker government. Amir Mir disclosed that approximately 100 million persons across Punjab would be benefited from this programme and the programme would continue till 25th of Ramadan ul Mubarak.

