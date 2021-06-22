Carpeting of chaman cinema road underway: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that 80,000 square feet of Chaman Cinema Road in district West is being carpeted to make it motorable.

"Nagan Chowrangi Flyover expansion joints are also being repaired while the restoration of lights of Tipu Sultan Bridge at Shaheed Millat Road has also been completed to a large extent.

All these works will be completed soon," the Administrator passed these remarks while inspecting the ongoing repair and maintenance works in different areas of the city under the works department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said that maintenance and improvement of basic infrastructure including roads, bridges and street lights will improve the flow of traffic and facilitate the citizens in their daily life.

Ahmed said that 80,000 square feet of Chaman Cinema Road has been constructed and all the ditches are filled by paving. "There was a possibility of accidents due to road breakage here so this work is being completed expeditiously," he added.

He said that repair and replacement of expansion joints of Nagan Chowrangi flyover was started a week ago during which most of the joints have been repaired and replaced where required.

"Arrangements have been made to make these joints long lasting and to withstand heavy traffic loads. This work will also be completed soon," the Administrator said.

He said that the lights installed on Tipu Sultan Bridge on Shaheed Millat Road were bad due to ABC cables and other reasons which are being repaired by replacing the cables.

Ahmed said that the electrical team of the Works department has done this work and as a result the lighting situation on Tipu Sultan Bridge has improved considerably.

Administrator said that before constructing new roads in the city, it is necessary to improve the existing roads and arteries.

"A strategy is being adopted to solve the problems facing by the citizens as priority is given to those projects which will facilitate as many people as possible," he added. He said that the field team of the Works Department prepares a priority list of works to be carried out by surveying different areas, according to which the maintenance, repair and MoF roads, bridges and street lights are carried out with the help of machinery, vehicles and manpower of KMC.

"This process will continue without any break and all available resources of KMC are being utilized for it," Ahmed said.