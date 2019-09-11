UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carrot Cultivation To Be Started Immediately

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:52 PM

Carrot cultivation to be started immediately

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot immediately to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot immediately to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department said here on Wednesday that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of carrot and September was the most suitable time for its cultivation so that they could get maximum yield, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture September

Recent Stories

Drive against smuggled, illicit cigarettes in prog ..

4 minutes ago

Robber among two killed in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

PTI govt introducing reforms to change police cult ..

4 minutes ago

Increased air pollutant mars federal capital' air ..

4 minutes ago

China auto sales down 6.9 pct in August

4 minutes ago

Humaira Farah, first woman umpire from Pakistan

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.