Carrot cultivation to be started immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot immediately to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department said here on Wednesday that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of carrot and September was the most suitable time for its cultivation so that they could get maximum yield, he added.