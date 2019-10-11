UrduPoint.com
Case Regarding Imposition Of Police Order 2002 Adjourned Till Jan 7

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:16 PM

Case regarding imposition of police order 2002 adjourned till Jan 7

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday adjourned hearing on a petition till January 7, pertaining to imposition Police Order 2002 in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday adjourned hearing on a petition till January 7, pertaining to imposition Police Order 2002 in Federal capital.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the advocate general to apprised the bench through a chart regarding the sections of police order which were not applicable.

The bench asked that what would be the status of these sections which were no applicable to this Advocate General Tariq Jahangiri said that the petitioner had not presented the real grounds before this court, adding that Local Government Ordinance 2015 had been promulgated after the police order.

Chief Justice remarked that Police Order 2002 didn't come under any other ordinance. It was supposed to be imposed in federal capital along with the local government ordinance, he said, adding that there was no need of further notification after the ordinance.

Advocate General said that there was no District Nazim and District Safety Commission in Islamabad. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

