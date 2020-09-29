Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Tuesday said that cases registered on women's complaints should immediately be reported to the Women Development Department's helpline "1094" so as to provide legal, medical assistance and protection to the affected woman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Tuesday said that cases registered on women's complaints should immediately be reported to the Women Development Department's helpline "1094" so as to provide legal, medical assistance and protection to the affected woman.

She said this while meeting Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon in her office here.

The minister said that there was an urgent need to provide awareness training to SHOs and IOs across Karachi on Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2013 and other related Acts so that cases could be registered under proper provisions while registering complaints.

Secretary Women Development Department Aalia Shahid and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister further said that the use of modern technology should be ensured so that the culprits could be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Additional IG Karachi apprised the minister about the progress of recent adultery, violence, murder and other cases involving women.

Complaining of non-cooperation in the cases of SHOs, the minister said that the SHOs should be directed to register the cases of women on priority basis under proper provisions so that justice could be done.

Syeda Shehla Raza said that ensuring protection of women's rights was the top priority of the Sindh government.

The role of police was important in that regard, she added.

On the occasion, the Secretary Women Development Department apprised the participants about the cases registered in the Women Complaint Centers set up under the department across Sindh.