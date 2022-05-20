UrduPoint.com

CBH Starts Development Work In Katchi Abadis, Other Areas: Brig Zulfiqar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 11:09 PM

The Cantonment Board President and Station Commander Brigadier Zulfiqar Bajwa on Friday said that the board had started development works in all areas including Katchi Abadis

He said this while inaugurating water filter plant in Kacha Qala, Mumtaz Colony area of Ward No. 6.

He said that like other areas we also give importance to Katchi Abadis and inauguration of filtration plant in Mumtaz Colony, Ward No. 6 is also part of it.

He said that Pakistan is our homeland, we are all Pakistanis and we should work together for the development of the country, province and the city.

On this occasion, CEO CBH, Tayyaba Naseer assured full cooperation in carrying out development works in Katchi Abadis.

Earlier, MQM's elected councilor Shahid Abdul Aziz apprised the president CBH of the problems being faced by the people of the ward.

