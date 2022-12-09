CCPO directs to speed up action against criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Friday directed to adopt policy of hard policing against thieves, robbers and anti-social elements involved in heinous crimes.

He was presiding over a meeting held at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSPs of Investigation and Operations wings, all divisional SPs, SP CIA, SP Dolphin Squad, SSP of Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS), Anti-Rite Force(ARF), CRO, all Circle Officers, SHOs (station house officers), In-charges Investigation and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The CCPO reviewed the overall law and order situation and crime control. He said that martyrs of the Manga Mandi tragic incident were the heart and soul of the entire police force who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar committed to ensure the conviction of dacoits involved in murder of police personnel. He directed that a targeted operational strategy including general hold-up, snap checking and effective patrolling should be adopted for the crime control.

"Briefing of police personnel with biometric attendance in the police stations in the morning and evening should be fully implemented," he directed.

The CCPO instructed to make the checking on the entry and exit routes of the city more strict as well as improving the facilities for the posted officials.

He warned the SHOs involved in drug dealing, gambling, illegal possessions and organised crime to be ready for severe punishment. The CCPO Lahore directed to speed up operations against the organised gangs of dacoits, proclaimed and targeted offenders as well as court absconders as most of them were found involved in heinous crimes.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that the crackdown against Kalashnikov culture, miscreants, land grabbers mafia and social evils should be intensified.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar briefed that during the last four-month, there had been a visible decrease in the calls of emergency helpline 15 regarding street crimes.

Concluding the meeting, the CCPO directed the SPs and SDPOs to sit with their constabulary, improve character building and try their best to solve their miseries and problems.

He also directed to keep elite force during search and sweep operations as well as raids against hardened criminal.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar emphasised on the need to speed up the investigation of the cases and improve the ratio of chalans submitted in the courts to ensure conviction of the accused people according to their committed crimes.