CCPO Lahore inspects Anti-Riot Force passing-out parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inspected the passing-out parade of 694 officers and officials of the Anti-Riot Force (ARF) at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Saturday.

A demonstration was presented by the passing-out ARF jawans about controlling, dispersing and arresting violent agitators and flared-up protestors with the help of the latest tear-gas and tear grenades, paint balls guns, pepper spray tube and water canon, etc.

The ARF personnel also demonstrated the procedure to provide on-the-spot first aid to the injured colleagues and protesters.

The ARF is a Turkish model of policing by highly trained force, well equipped with the latest gadgets to tackle protests and riots and ensure security of citizens and properties.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Headquarters Imran Malik, SSP ARF Sajid Khokhar, all divisional SPs and other officers were also present.