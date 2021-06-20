UrduPoint.com
CCPO Pays Surprise Visit To Police Station Muslim Town

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:20 PM

CCPO pays surprise visit to Police Station Muslim Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar paid surprise visit to Police Station Muslim Town here on Sunday and inspected front desk, reporting and record room, lockup and other related sections of the police station.

He also checked attendance of the staff and record of the reporting room along with cleanliness of the Police Station.

He expressed his displeasure over poor conditions of cleanliness in the police station. He reprimanded SHO Muslim Town SI Sajid Mahmood and In charge Investigation Police Station Muslim Town Muhammad Fiaz and ordered the concerned officers to issue both with the show cause notices on unsatisfactory performance. SHO Police Station Muslim Town briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the performance of the Police Station.

The CCPO Lahore directed the concerned Police officers to make it their top priority to resolve the genuine issues of the citizens at Police Station level. He directed the officers to counter the new trends in crimes through smart and citizens centric policing using latest techniques and skills.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Police Stations are the face of the department and it should be a top priority to promote merit and provide justice to the citizens. He said that every complainant visiting Police Stations is a VVIP and it is mandatory to give him due respect and honor. He further directed the officers and officials to behave politely with the citizens and complainants, dealing with them in professional manner.

