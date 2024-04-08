Open Menu

CCRI Urges Farmers Not To Delay Cotton Sowing

Published April 08, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Muhammad Naveed Afzal urged cotton farmers not to delay the cotton sowing process and expedite it cultivation as soon as land becomes available.

In a message issued on Monday here, Dr. Afzal stressed importance of ensuring a smooth process of cotton sowing, without any delays, particularly highlighting the need for laser land leveling before plantation. He also suggested a thorough analysis of soil and water.

He advised farmers to ensure the precise use of recommended fertilizers as per analytical reports. In case of saline water, gypsum application is recommended, he added.

Weak soil should be supplemented with 10 tons of farmyard manure per acre.

He encouraged farmers to cultivate disease-resistant seeds and ascertain their quality before planting.

He also proposed cultivation of approved varieties of cotton and acquisition of seeds from reputable dealers or registered companies.

Alongside BT cotton, 10% non-BT cotton should also be planted, said director CCRI. In sandy soils, the use of broad-spectrum seeds is vital for achieving handsome production. To safeguard the cotton crop from pests and diseases for 30 to 40 days, farmers are instructed to use a mixture of insecticides.

