ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal has announced that the civic body was working to make sports the identity of Islamabad city and to achieve this goal, the authority prioritized improving sports facilities in the city.

He said that CDA was working on a mega project to upgrade sports grounds in the city, adding that providing facilities to the youth was essential for building a better society, said a press release.

Noor Ul Amin expressed these views as a special guest at the cricket tournament organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The teams of ICCI, CDA, Media anchor and ICT XI participated in the tournament.

The senior officials of CDA, Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber Faad Waheed, Vice President Engineer Azhar islam, Zafar Bakhtawari also participated in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman CDA the authority was taking effective steps regarding sports and would provide complete sports facilities in every sector of the capital.

He said that CDA was also working to improve the condition of the existing grounds, special sports enclaves, and jogging tracks had been made indispensable in all major parks.

"ICC's interest in the promotion of sports is welcome, I hope the Chamber and CDA would work together for the promotion of sports", he added.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari said that sports could be best alternative for youth in any society and promoting heels meant highlighting positive activities in the society.

He said that the chamber had a keen interest in promoting sports related activities in the city.

The chamber was working on a project to construct a multi-purpose sports ground in the city which would not only benefit the chamber members but other citizens would also be able to get benefit, he said adding that there was a need to work for promoting sports in educational institutions.

Better talent would emerge only if sports were promoted at the grassroots, he added.

He said that Chairman CDA's interest in promoting sports was welcome and urged other institutions to cooperate in that regard to improve the situation.

All institutions needed to work together to take the capital forward in sports, he added.