Open Menu

CDA Chief Directs To Build More Nurseries

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 09:17 PM

CDA chief directs to build more nurseries

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday directed to build more nurseries in the city keeping in mind the importance of plantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday directed to build more nurseries in the city keeping in mind the importance of plantation.

He said that the CDA was taking vigorous steps to make the city of Islamabad more beautiful and green, said a news release.

In this regard, the chairman issued instructions to the Environment Wing and said that during the spring season, fruit and flower trees of different types should be planted at different places across the city.

Similarly, he said the civil society and volunteers should be specially included in the plantation campaign to ensure maximum plantation. The monitoring of plantations through Geo- Tracking technology should be ensured so that the safety of the plantations can be digitally monitored, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Civil Society Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in el ..

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May

6 minutes ago
 Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutio ..

Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)

3 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

3 minutes ago
 Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' t ..

Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' to Iran attack

3 minutes ago
 Kosovo shocked by two femicides in less than a wee ..

Kosovo shocked by two femicides in less than a week

3 minutes ago
 Heavy floods hit Dubai, airport as Oman toll rises ..

Heavy floods hit Dubai, airport as Oman toll rises to 18

5 minutes ago
Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet target ..

Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet targeted by protests

3 minutes ago
 Israel artist shuts Biennale show until ceasefire, ..

Israel artist shuts Biennale show until ceasefire, hostages freed

3 minutes ago
 Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over fl ..

Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears

3 minutes ago
 UN says $1bn in aid urgently needed for crisis-hit ..

UN says $1bn in aid urgently needed for crisis-hit Ethiopia

3 minutes ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

3 minutes ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Aska ..

ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan