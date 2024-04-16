CDA chief directs to build more nurseries

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday directed to build more nurseries in the city keeping in mind the importance of plantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday directed to build more nurseries in the city keeping in mind the importance of plantation.

He said that the CDA was taking vigorous steps to make the city of Islamabad more beautiful and green, said a news release.

In this regard, the chairman issued instructions to the Environment Wing and said that during the spring season, fruit and flower trees of different types should be planted at different places across the city.

Similarly, he said the civil society and volunteers should be specially included in the plantation campaign to ensure maximum plantation. The monitoring of plantations through Geo- Tracking technology should be ensured so that the safety of the plantations can be digitally monitored, he added.