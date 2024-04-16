CDA Chief Directs To Build More Nurseries
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday directed to build more nurseries in the city keeping in mind the importance of plantation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday directed to build more nurseries in the city keeping in mind the importance of plantation.
He said that the CDA was taking vigorous steps to make the city of Islamabad more beautiful and green, said a news release.
In this regard, the chairman issued instructions to the Environment Wing and said that during the spring season, fruit and flower trees of different types should be planted at different places across the city.
Similarly, he said the civil society and volunteers should be specially included in the plantation campaign to ensure maximum plantation. The monitoring of plantations through Geo- Tracking technology should be ensured so that the safety of the plantations can be digitally monitored, he added.
Recent Stories
Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May
Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)
MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation
Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' to Iran attack
Kosovo shocked by two femicides in less than a week
Heavy floods hit Dubai, airport as Oman toll rises to 18
Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet targeted by protests
Israel artist shuts Biennale show until ceasefire, hostages freed
Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears
UN says $1bn in aid urgently needed for crisis-hit Ethiopia
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)3 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation3 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case29 minutes ago
-
Police arrest wanted criminal35 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested35 minutes ago
-
Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom35 minutes ago
-
NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness39 minutes ago
-
Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide39 minutes ago
-
DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants39 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister39 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue35 minutes ago