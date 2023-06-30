CDA cleanliness operation continues on 2nd day of Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday continued its cleanliness operation on the 2nd day of Eid ul AZha to dispose of offal and entrails of sacrificial animals in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The Capital has been divided into four zones to get the desired results and over 2500 personnel and 50 different types of modern vehicles were deployed in the field, said a statement issued here Friday.

The leaves of concerned staff have also been canceled on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Out of total over 94,000 sacrificial animals, some 52,000 small and 42,000 big animals were sacrificed on first day of Eid in ICT, it was said.

The CDA disposed of around 1676.

553 tons offal and animals waste on the first day.

Around 97 dumping stations were set up at 45 different places to dispose of the waste.

Two emergency cells have also been established in the city for cleanliness arrangements.

Bio-degradable plastic bags were also distributed among the citizens of urban and rural areas to put animal waste in it.

The CDA has also set up helpline numbers 1334 and 9213908 for the collection of animal waste.

A total of 80 complaints were received on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha which were promptly addressed, the statement said.

The CDA administration requested the citizens' cooperation. Moreover, the cleanliness operation would also continue on the third day of Eid.